Meredith Co. (MDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $53.68. 307,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,630. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Meredith has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $69.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.54. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $756.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.83%.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec sold 6,884 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $399,340.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $351,162.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Meredith by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.