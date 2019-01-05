Methanex (MEOH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 173.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after buying an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 35.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

