MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quidel by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Quidel by 26.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quidel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 449,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Quidel’s revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,103,078.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,058 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,057.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $2,495,555 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quidel to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

