MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-spx-flow-inc-flow.html.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.