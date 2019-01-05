Metlife (MET) Lifted to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.62.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Metlife news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $249,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Metlife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 69,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Metlife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.