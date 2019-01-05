Metro (B4B3) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.40 ($14.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on B4B3. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.32 ($15.49).

Metro stock opened at €12.05 ($14.01) on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated through 769 stores network. The company operates its stores under the METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry name in 35 countries primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders.

