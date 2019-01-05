Metro, Inc. (MRU) Receives C$47.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.29.

A number of analysts have commented on MRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other Metro news, insider Martin Allaire sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total transaction of C$310,057.20.

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Metro has a 52 week low of C$38.32 and a 52 week high of C$48.09.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Analysts expect that Metro will post 3.16999996240837 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

