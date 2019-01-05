Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Metso Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MXCYY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.20.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

