Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $83.83 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $782.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,187,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $199,643,000 after purchasing an additional 123,576 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,373,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $764,229,000 after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,877,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,084,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 260,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.