MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Holdings Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,179,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

