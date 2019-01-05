Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce $400.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $382.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. 587,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

