MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. FIG Partners lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,833. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.45. MidSouth Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 646,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 66,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

