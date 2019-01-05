MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 476,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

