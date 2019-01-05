Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MLND traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $8.80. 7,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

