Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 158,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 129,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Get Millennial ESports alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/millennial-esports-game-trading-25-higher.html.

Millennial ESports Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial ESports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial ESports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.