Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Tops $0.0133

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a market cap of $312,420.00 and approximately $1,681.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02351125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026057 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,504,515 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

