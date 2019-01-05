Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $278,896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $161,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,815,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,380 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

