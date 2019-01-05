Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Comments on Devon Energy Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.