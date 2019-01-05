Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -61.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,198,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,639,000 after acquiring an additional 138,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 22.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,350,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $495,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.