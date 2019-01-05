Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 114.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $177,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

