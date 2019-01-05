Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Swedbank (SWDBY) Head to Head Review

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Swedbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Swedbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Swedbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.23 $11.05 billion $0.71 7.25 Swedbank $6.13 billion 4.14 $2.27 billion $2.04 11.18

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 15.87% 6.39% 0.36% Swedbank 39.59% 16.78% 0.88%

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as salary accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 218 branches in Sweden, 34 branches in Estonia, 36 in Latvia, and 63 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.