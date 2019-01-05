Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,624,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,536,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

MUFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Stock Price Up 5.1%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-mufg-stock-price-up-5-1.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.