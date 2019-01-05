Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given $25.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 243 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $548.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

