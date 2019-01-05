Moelis & Co (MC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:MC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 642,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,693. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

