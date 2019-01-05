Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.28 and last traded at $105.90. 1,146,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 969,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $458,208.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,506. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

