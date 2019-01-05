Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 28,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,767. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $682.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.