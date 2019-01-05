Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 115,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $66,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,028,380,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,783,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 66.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,319,000 after buying an additional 719,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,391,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,567,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in F5 Networks by 42.5% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,098,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,114,000 after buying an additional 327,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.41.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $1,508,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,473,168. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.14 and a 1 year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

