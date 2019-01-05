Morgan Stanley Has $63.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $63,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $121.97 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.6475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

