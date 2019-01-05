Morgan Stanley Sells 1,128,363 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $61,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of USO opened at $10.18 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.24.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

