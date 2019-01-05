Mplx Lp (MPLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 2,414,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Mplx has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

