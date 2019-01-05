Mplx (MPLX) Trading Up 5.2%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 2,532,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,835,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

