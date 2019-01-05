MSG Networks (MSGN) versus SoOum (SOUM) Head to Head Contrast

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MSG Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and SoOum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $696.65 million 2.63 $288.86 million $3.81 6.46 SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

MSG Networks has higher revenue and earnings than SoOum.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 41.87% -27.90% 22.43% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSG Networks and SoOum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 2 3 0 2.33 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSG Networks currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given MSG Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MSG Networks is more favorable than SoOum.

Summary

MSG Networks beats SoOum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. MSG Networks Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

SoOum Company Profile

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

