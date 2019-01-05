MVL (MVL) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, MVL has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Cryptology, IDCM and Cashierest. MVL has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2,647.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.09 or 0.13254125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDEX, UEX and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

