Myokardia (MYOK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Myokardia traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 5363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $54,230.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $169,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,978 shares of company stock worth $695,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,017,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,329,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Myokardia by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,983,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Myokardia by 3.3% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,878,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 3.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 222.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

