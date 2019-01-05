NAM COIN (NAM) One Day Volume Hits $255.00

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. NAM COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $255.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAM COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. In the last week, NAM COIN has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.41 or 0.13308080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028406 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

NAM COIN Profile

NAM COIN (CRYPTO:NAM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins. NAM COIN’s official website is namchain.net. NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam.

NAM COIN Coin Trading

NAM COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAM COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAM COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

