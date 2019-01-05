Nanometrics (NANO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NANO. BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NANO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,533. Nanometrics has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $214,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Swyt sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $29,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,119.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $315,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

