National Bank Financial Increases Eldorado Gold (ELD) Price Target to C$5.20

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$5.20 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$4.66.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$105.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

