National Bank Financial Upgrades Rogers Communications (RCI) to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.