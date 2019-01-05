NCR (NCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NCR is affected by a highly leveraged balance sheet and competition from Diebold and HP. Seasonal nature of the business leads to fluctuation in cash flows, making it difficult for NCR to determine working capital requirements. Moreover, declining trend in its Hardware segment is a headwind. Shares underperformed the industry in the past one year. Nonetheless, NCR is benefiting from growth in cloud segment and modernization of its Services business. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NCR stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. NCR has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 94.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after buying an additional 1,501,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,591,000 after buying an additional 913,020 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 19.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,966,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,292,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NCR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,720,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after buying an additional 455,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NCR in the third quarter valued at $11,004,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

