Neenah Inc (NP) Director Timothy S. Lucas Sells 3,350 Shares

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Director Timothy S. Lucas sold 3,350 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $197,616.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NP opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $993.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neenah by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

