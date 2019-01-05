NeoGenomics (NEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEO. Benchmark set a $22.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

NEO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.83 and a beta of 0.43. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Kevin C. Johnson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,845.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,346 shares in the company, valued at $765,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,829,788 shares of company stock worth $213,793,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,675,000 after buying an additional 401,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,960,000 after buying an additional 929,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after buying an additional 743,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after buying an additional 743,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

