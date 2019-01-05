Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 90 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NESN. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra set a CHF 90 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 88.74.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

