NetApp (NTAP) Shares Gap Down to $60.34

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.61, but opened at $60.34. NetApp shares last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 3062260 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $666,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,485 shares of company stock worth $2,403,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in NetApp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

