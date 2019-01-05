NetEase (NTES) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $222.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.23.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,200. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,244,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,011,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,375,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.