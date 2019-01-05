NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Receives $69.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get NetGear alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $28,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $663,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,404 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NetGear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NetGear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetGear by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NetGear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.86. NetGear has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.94 million. NetGear had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.