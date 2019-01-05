Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

