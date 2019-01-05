Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,171,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.48 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueknight Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-7-89-million-position-in-blueknight-energy-partners-lp-bkep.html.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.