New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:EDU opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $280,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

