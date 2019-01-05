Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Newater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Get Newater Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/newater-technology-newa-sets-new-52-week-low-at-5-01.html.

Newater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWA)

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.