Newriver Reit (NRR) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Newriver Reit to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.61).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 275.50 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Mark Davies sold 46,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £102,696 ($134,190.51).

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

